Kate Bush Celebrates Use of ‘Running Up That Hill’ On ‘Stranger Things’

In a rare move, singer Kate Bush took to her website to celebrate the rebound of her 1985 single “Running Up That Hill,” which has become hugely popular again after being featured in the newest season of Stranger Things. The song serves as a motif in the fourth season of the hit show and is identified as a main character’s favorite song. Bush wrote that the song, streams of which have multiplied by the thousands in the last week, is being given “a whole new lease of life.” In her statement, the 63-year-old Grammy nominee admitted that she—like, it seems, the rest of the world—is eagerly anticipating the rest of the series.