Singer Marianne Faithfull Hospitalized After Contracting Coronavirus

Singer Marianne Faithfull is being treated in a London hospital after contracting the new coronavirus, her manager announced in a statement Saturday. “She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery,” the statement said. The “As Tears Go By” singer, 73, is said to have experienced symptoms of a cold before being diagnosed with COVID-19 and later developing pneumonia. Faithfull has dealt with a string of health issues in recent years, including breast cancer. Her friend Penny Arcade posted on social media to say that Faithfull's ex-husband had told her the singer is in stable condition and “so far so good, but also that she can barely speak and no visitors.”