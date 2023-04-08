Singer Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 Dead at 46

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Guardian
Paul Cattermole, one of the members of the British pop group S Club 7, has died at age 46—weeks after announcing he would join a reunion tour. No cause of death was given for Cattermole, who joined the band formed by Simon Fuller at age 20. S Club 7 had four No. 1 hits in Britain and one top 10 single in the U.S. Upon leaving the group after five years, Cattermole tried to return to his nu-metal roots, worked in radio and theater, and even did tarot readings, according to The Guardian. In a tweet, S Club 7 wrote: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”