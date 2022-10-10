Rex Orange County Accused of Six Counts of Sexual Assault
Rex Orange County appeared in a U.K. court today after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a taxi, later attacking her in his West London home. The musician, whose real name is Alexander O’Connor, was charged with six accounts of sexual assault, though he denied each count. O’Connor allegedly assaulted the woman twice on June 1; she alleged that he later assaulted her in the taxi and then three times in his own home the next day. “Alex is shocked by the allegations which he denies and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” his reps told The Sun. His provisional trial date has been set for January 3. Just a few months ago, the singer canceled all of his Fall 2022 tour dates, citing “unforeseen personal circumstances.”