Actor Gary Sinise has hinted he may end his Hollywood hiatus. The Forrest Gump star stepped away from movie roles in 2019 to care for his son McCanna, who was diagnosed with chordoma, a rare form of cancer of the spine. Tragically their son, who they knew as Mac, died in 2024. Talking to Fox News Digital, Sinise, 70 said his long-running TV role on CSI: NY role set him up to look after his family. “It’s all about timing, and it’s all about the project and the people that would be involved in it... I can kind of be selective about what I’m doing in life.” Sinise, 70, starred in Forrest Gump and Apollo 13 and won a Golden Globe in 1996 for his role in TV miniseries Truman. He founded The Gary Sinise Foundation in 2011 and raised over $300 million for wounded veterans, first responders and their families. “I’m not out there pounding the pavement right now,” he said of his priorities. “Occasionally doing a paid speech or paid narration or something that only takes a little bit of time, doesn’t take me away from home too long... I got five grandkids. We’re hoping for more. Leaving home for long periods of time is just not anything I want to do.”
Chart topper SZA needed help walking up stairs while accepting an award after what appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction at the American Music Awards. The “Kill Bill” hitmaker was nominated for six awards at Monday’s fan-voted event in Las Vegas. After she won Favorite Female R&B Artist, SZA (born Solána Imani Rowe) needed two people to help her walk to the stage due to her tight dress. While trying to hop up one step due to the floor-length fishtail dress constricting her legs, the alt-soul singer had to quickly protect her chest from escaping her outfit. Cameras cut away to avoid any NSFW footage though Sza could be spotted appearing to say, “I can’t get up there.” Social media users were quick to comment on SZA’s outfit, which included bedazzled silver pasties. One comment read, “That wasn’t a wardrobe malfunction, but rather a poor choice of wardrobe.” SZA also won Best R&B Song for her hit “Saturn” but “Luther”, her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, missed out on two key awards. When she finally got to the podium, SZA told the crowd “I love you so much, just as much as you love me, probably more.”
Archaeologists in Egypt have revealed three new tombs. The tombs were discovered in the Draa Abul Naga area on the West Bank of Luxor and date back to the New Kingdom period (1550–1070 B.C.). The names of the owners of the tombs were identified through inscriptions found within that contained their titles, according to a statement by the tourism and antiquities ministry. Mohammed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said further cleaning and study of the inscriptions and burial shafts will take place in preparation for scientific publication. The unearthing of the new tombs comes ahead of the opening this summer of the Grand Egyptian Museum which will feature over 100,000 historical artefacts. One of the mysterious tombs revealed on Monday belonged to Amum-em-Ipet, who worked in the estate of Amun during the Ramesside period. While his tomb was mostly destroyed, photos showed depictions of
Former New York lawmaker Joe Crowley has lost his 25-year-old son to cancer. Crowley revealed in an X post over the weekend that his son, Cullen, battled desmoplastic small round cell tumor (DSRCT), a rare and aggressive form of cancer in the abdomen and pelvic area, for more than two years. “Cullen had only one option: to fight. And for 2.5 years, he did just that,” Crowley wrote. “He never let the odds define him. Instead, he met each day with the same joy and gratitude for life.” Cullen was a Marine and Naval Academy graduate who served at Quantico until retiring in 2024 due to his cancer diagnosis. “Cullen is our hero. We are endlessly proud of the man he became and feel so blessed to call him ours,” Crowley wrote. “The fact that he touched so many lives is an honor we will always cherish.” Crowley represented the Bronx and Queens until Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toppled him in a shocking 2018 upset.
A DJ spinning tracks at a party in Sydney themed after the pop star Lorde has revealed the first words spoken by the singer as she crashed the event. The “Royals” singer, 28, appeared unannounced at Sydney nightclub Mary’s Underground on Sunday for a Lorde-themed club night. DJ Emma Parke, aka xeimma, said upon arriving at the venue, “whispers” began to circulate Lorde was in town and heading to her own party, with her security scouring the venue prior to her arrival. “I’m one of the first to spot Lorde walking in, my friend told me she tapped her on the shoulder and was like ‘I heard there’s a club night on tonight’,” Parke told Australian radio show Hot Hits with Nic and Loren. “Slowly people turn around, process what’s going on and the energy in the room just shifts.” Lorde stayed for around 20 minutes, hitting the dance floor to sing fan favourite “Supercut” with clubbers. “I’m such a big fan of her myself, I know what the fans wanted and it went off,” Parke said. “She is just so genuine and kind, it felt like she was just there for the fans.” Parke has changed her Instagram bio to “Lorde’s personal DJ”. Lorde’s album Virgin, featuring the single “What Was That”, drops June 27.
The Last of Us season two had a quiet send-off Sunday night. In a stark comparison to its season one finale, the second season of the hit HBO series only managed to score 3.7 million cross-platform viewers for its final episode on Sunday. Viewership was essentially down 55 percent from the season one finale, which drew 8.2 million cross-platform viewers, a particularly commendable feat as it aired the same night as the Oscars. Moreover, viewership for The Last of Us’ finale was also down 30 percent from its season premiere, which drew 5.3 million cross-platform viewers. HBO has stated that it expects season two’s finale viewership to notably grow following Memorial Day, reasoning that there were low tune-ins during the holiday weekend. Though its finale had some faulty viewership, The Last of Us season two did boast a series record for average viewers per episode, tallying nearly 37 million viewers worldwide. The Last of Us, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name, stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as found-family duo Joel and Ellie, who fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic world where a fungal-based virus has infected and/or killed the vast majority of the world. Though season two has spurred some divisive discourse, the show has already been greenlit for a third season—with talks of a fourth also brewing.
Top Gun 3 may not be such a distant reality. In a Monday episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie—who co-wrote and produced Top Gun: Maverick plus co-wrote and directed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning—gave some big updates on the franchise’s potential third installment. “It’s already in the bag,” McQuarrie confirmed when asked if Top Gun 3 had a story locked down. “The truth of the matter is, none of these are hard to crack,” he continued. “It’s as you start to execute it, and as you start to interrogate it, as you start [to think] why these movies are made the way they are. It’s not the action… It’s the emotion.” Series star Tom Cruise also previously hinted at the threequel earlier this month, telling the Today Show Australia that he’s actively “working on” a potential Top Gun 3 and even a sequel to his 1990 NASCAR flick Days of Thunder. “We’re thinking and talking about many different stories and what could we do and what’s possible,” Cruise said at the time. “It took me 35 years to figure out Top Gun: Maverick, so all of these things we’re working on, we’re discussing Days of Thunder and Top Gun: Maverick.” McQuarrie and Cruise are frequent collaborators having notably worked together on the Mission: Impossible franchise.
The Oscar-winning French documentarian Marcel Ophuls has died at 97, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ophuls, who died at his home in the south of France, was a renowned filmmaker whose documentaries were rooted in the realities of war. He won his Oscar for his 1988 film Hotel Terminus, a four-hour and 27-minute documentary focused on Klaus Barbie, a Nazi general who was known as the “Butcher of Lyon” due to his command of a gestapo in the French city and who was convicted for war crimes in 1987. Ophuls was also the director of 1969’s The Sorrow and the Pity, which examined the Nazi occupation of the French city of Clermont-Ferrand. The film was featured prominently in Woody Allen’s 1977 Annie Hall, which sees Annie hesitant—and then eager—to sit through the four-hour epic. The film roiled France, which didn’t allow the film to be screened in the country for 12 years after it was filmed. Ophuls also pursued a career at news organizations, working with CBS News and ABC’s 20/20.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark will be out for at least two weeks after suffering a left quadricep strain, the team announced Monday. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year had never missed a game throughout her four years in Iowa and her first pro season. During training camp, however, she suffered a left quad injury that forced her to sit out the Fever’s preseason opener against the Washington Mystics. It was “probably just a little too much basketball,” she told local media at the time. A Fever spokesperson told ESPN that although the latest quad strain is on the same leg, the injury is new. The team said further updates will be provided after re-evaluation. The Fever’s first game without Clark will be against the Mystics in Baltimore on Wednesday. Clark is also expected to miss the games against the Connecticut Sun on Friday, the Mystics on June 3rd, and Angel Reese’s side Chicago Sky on June 7th. The Fever was seventh in the WNBA standings with a 2-2 record as of Monday.
Harlem’s longtime former congressman Charlie Rangel has died at age 94. A founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the first Black chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, Rangel served in Congress for 46 years after being elected to the House of Representatives in 1971. Throughout his tenure he sponsored 40 bills and resolutions that became law, including former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. His other legislative achievements included the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, and the “Rangel Amendment,” which helped usher in the end of apartheid in South Africa. Even after he left Congress in 2017, Rangel remained politically active. He was the last surviving member of the “Gang of Four,” a group of Black elder statesmen from Harlem who ascended to top political posts. He is survived by two children and several grandchildren. His wife Alma, whom he met in the 1950s on the dance floor of Harlem’s legendary Savoy Ballroom, died in October, also at age 94.