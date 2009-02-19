Sir Allen's Powerful Pals

CHEAT SHEET
Top politicians are scrambling to distance themselves from well-connected financier Texan financier "Sir" R. Allen Stanford, who stands accused of defrauding investors of $9.2 billion through an Antigua-based securities scam. The list begins with the commander in chief himself, President Obama, who donated the $4,600 in campaign contributions from Stanford to charity on Wednesday. His former campaign rival, Senator John McCain, is doing the same for $28,150 from Stanford. Other top recipients include Senator Ben Nelson ($45,900) and Rep. Pete Sessions ($41,375). Other politicians may have a tougher time separating themselves from Stanford, who plied a number of lawmakers with jet trips to tropical locales and other perks.