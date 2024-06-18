Sir Ian McKellen ‘Looking Forward to Returning to Work’ After Theater Fall
APPLAUSE!
Sir Ian McKellen has vowed to return to work as soon as his “speedy” recovery allows, following his fall from a London stage Monday night. Sir Ian, 85, was performing in the play Player Kings—a production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts One and Two—when he lost his footing at the Noël Coward theatre. In a new statement, first reported by the Daily Mail, Sir Ian said: “I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.” In a separate statement released Tuesday afternoon, the play said performances of the production would be canceled that night and Wednesday. “We are delighted that Ian is recovering well, and look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready.”