Sir Ian McKellen Taken to Hospital After Falling Off London Stage

Sir Ian McKellen fell off stage during a play in London’s West End Monday and was rushed to a hospital for evaluation, the BBC reported.

The 85-year-old was in the middle of a performance of Shakespeare’s Henry IV when he lost his footing during a fight scene and tumbled off the stage at the Noël Coward theater.

Moments later the Lord of the Rings actor cried for help and the theater lights came on, shocking attendees who were quickly evacuated from the building while an ambulance transported McKellen to the hospital.

It remains unclear what the extent of his injuries are.

“I really hope that he is going to be alright,” one member of the audience told the BBC. “As far as I saw, he was conscious because he was asking for assistance.”

Monday’s show was part of the theater’s “Player Kings,” which includes both Parts One and Two of Henry IV.

McKellen plays John Falstaff, a buffoonish man who serves as a companion to Prince Hal, the future King of England.