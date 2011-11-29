CHEAT SHEET
Siri, the new iPhone 4S voice-activated assistant, has answers for everything from where to find Viagra and escorts to where to dump a body. One thing Siri won’t help you find, however, is an abortion. If you ask where to get one in D.C., Siri directs you to an anti-abortion Crisis Pregnancy Center instead of Planned Parenthood. Ask in New York City, and Siri says, “I didn’t find any abortion clinics.” Asked about emergency contraception in New York City, Siri says it doesn’t know what Plan B is. Siri mines Internet data to come up with its answers, but Google searches find many abortion clinics and sellers of contraception.