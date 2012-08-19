Sisters Have Hollywood’s Longest Feud

CHEAT SHEET
Maybe she wasn’t really so sweet. Ninety-six-year-old actress Olivia de Havilland, who played Melanie in Gone With the Wind, has not spoken to her sister, Joan Fontaine, 94, in 35 years. Their feud has spanned eight decades, going back to their childhood, and lasted throughout their lives because of competition over roles, awards, and lovers. After their mother’s death in 1975, they simply stopped talking altogether. Fontaine was not even invited to the memorial service. And it seems unlikely the pair will make up in their lifetimes. Asked about the possibility of reconciliation, de Havilland replied, “Better not.”