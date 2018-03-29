Boy in Famed Ferguson Photo Among 6 Children Believed Killed in California Cliff Crash

A Northern California sheriff said Wednesday that six children from the same family were believed to be inside a vehicle that plummeted into the Pacific Ocean after it went off a cliff on coastal Highway 1, likely killing all of them. Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allmon said three of the children’s bodies have been recovered, but those of three others remained missing. One of those missing, Devonte Hart, 15, gained world-wide notoriety in 2014 when an image of him hugging a Portland, Oregon, police officer at a protest of the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, went viral. While there were no brake or skid marks on the road leading to the cliff, officials have not concluded that the crash was deliberate. The children were adopted by two women, Jennifer Jean Hart and Sarah Margaret Hart, a married couple who also perished in the crash.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10