Six People Shot at California Party That Defied Stay-at-Home Order

Read it at USA Today
Six people were shot on Saturday at an apartment party in California that brought together dozens of residents, despite a statewide stay-at-home order that bans all public and private gatherings amid the coronavirus crisis. Deputies found the six victims, including one juvenile and five adults, with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in Bakersfield, California, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. All victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries” and are expected to survive, the statement added. Investigators found 94 shell casings at the scene and “no arrests have been made at this time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.