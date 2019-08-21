Six Senior Citizens Arrested for Public Sex in Connecticut ‘Hookup’ Park

Read it at Connecticut Post
Police who got a report of “lewd activity” in a Connecticut park arrived to find senior citizens having sex in public. Five men and a woman—ranging in age from 62 to 85—were arrested and charged with violations that include breach of peace and public indecency, the Connecticut Post reported. One of the suspects was arrested two years earlier for walking around a park half naked—for medical reasons, he said. The park in Fairfield has been advertised online as a “hookup site,” the newspaper reported.