CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    NEVER TOO OLD

    Six Senior Citizens Arrested for Public Sex in Connecticut ‘Hookup’ Park

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Thomas Samson/AFP/Getty

    Police who got a report of “lewd activity” in a Connecticut park arrived to find senior citizens having sex in public. Five men and a woman—ranging in age from 62 to 85—were arrested and charged with violations that include breach of peace and public indecency, the Connecticut Post reported. One of the suspects was arrested two years earlier for walking around a park half naked—for medical reasons, he said. The park in Fairfield has been advertised online as a “hookup site,” the newspaper reported.

    Read it at Connecticut Post