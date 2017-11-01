Six Women, Including Olivia Munn, Accuse Brett Ratner of Sexual Harassment or Misconduct

Six women, including actress Olivia Munn, accused director and producer Brett Ratner of sexual harassment or misconduct in a wide-ranging Los Angeles Times report. TV and film actress Natasha Henstridge told the Times that when she was 19 years old, Ratner forced her to perform oral sex on him after a party. “He physically forced himself on me,” she recalled. “At some point, I gave in and he did his thing.” Munn separately recounted Ratner masturbating in front of her in a film-set trailer and later sexually harassing her with verbal come-ons. “It feels as if I keep going up against the same bully at school who just won’t quit,” Munn told the Times. “You just hope that enough people believe the truth and for enough time to pass so that you can’t be connected to him anymore.” Four other women recalled incidents in which Ratner made aggressive sexual overtures, including propositioning for sex in a bathroom or his trailer. Ratner, through a lawyer, denied all of the claims.
