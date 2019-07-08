CHEAT SHEET
Sixth Catholic Priest Charged in Michigan Clergy Sex-Abuse Investigation
A sixth priest has been charged with criminal sexual conduct by authorities in Michigan, the state’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, announced on Monday. Father Joseph Baker was arrested on Monday in Wayne County after he allegedly engaged in “sexual penetration” with a child under the age of 13, Nessel’s office said in a statement. Baker was a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, Michigan. In May, five other priests were charged with a total of 21 counts of criminal sexual conduct after allegedly sexually abusing adults and children, one as young as 5 years old. “This is just the tip of the iceberg,” Nessel said at the time. “This is about taking on large-scale institutions that turn a blind eye to victims and making certain we hold all of them accountable—that includes unapologetically pursuing any and all individuals who abuse their power by victimizing our residents.” The Archdiocese of Detroit released a statement at the time noting that it “deeply regrets the pain inflicted upon victim-survivors, and offers continued prayers for their peace, healing and pursuit of justice” and will “continue to cooperate fully with all civil authorities, in the hope that these partnerships may pave the way toward a future of greater trust and transparency.”