Sixth Grader Grabbed Baseball Bat to ‘Go Down Fighting’ in Denver School Shooting

A sixth-grader who was in class during the Denver school shooting said he grabbed a baseball bat to fend off the shooters, CNN reports. Nate Holley, 12, said he heard gunfire ring out at STEM School Highlands Ranch and bullets shattering a window. “It was really chaotic,” Nate was quoted as saying. “Most of the kids didn’t know what to do...I had my hand on a metal baseball bat just in case...‘cause I was gonna go down fighting if I was gonna go down.” Senior Kendrick Castillo was shot and killed Tuesday as he lunged at one of the shooters in an attempt to stop them. Eight other students were also shot, but survived. Suspect Devon Erickson, 18, who appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, faces murder and attempted murder charges. Maya Elizabeth McKinney, 16, who seems to go by Alec on social media, also appeared in court later on Wednesday. McKinney is currently being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.