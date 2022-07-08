Here’s How to Score 20% Off Skin Gym’s Luxe Sculpting Tools

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Like our bodies, our face is full of muscles that can benefit from facial “workouts.” You’ve likely heard about the skin-enhancing and age-defying effects that facial massagers, gua sha tools, and microcurrent devices offer, but you may not know where to begin or which tools are best to target your skin concerns. Fortunately, Skin Gym is chock-full of everything you need to lift, tone, contour, and de-puff, whether you’re new to facial tools or a total veteran. Plus, for a limited time, you can score any Skin Gym tools on sale for 20 percent off using the code PRIME at checkout.

This includes all of the brand’s best-sellers, including the High-Frequency Wand for Acne (was $95, now $76), the Wrinklit LED Facial Device for Anti-Aging (was $99, now $79), and the Face Sculptor Beauty Roller (was $69, now $55). You can also score 20 percent off their skincare range as well. Scroll through below to check out our favorite editor and customer-approved Skin Gym products to add to your cart.

Skin Gym Face Sculptor Beauty Roller Down from $69 This facial roller is designed to mimic the effects of a professional facial by promoting lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness and fluid retention while boosting circulation for a healthy glow. “I am an esthetician, and I have been a big fan of the jade roller, and when I saw this product, I knew I had to have it! Since I have gotten it in the mail, I use it morning and night for about 5-10 minutes. I can definitely see a difference. My face isn't as puffy or bloated. Definitely worth every penny!” one reviewer wrote. Buy at Skin Gym $ 55 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Therapy Face Mask Down from $99 LED Light Therapy has been shown to yield major anti-aging effects, including softening fine lines, targeting uneven tone, and even refining enlarged pores. “Like every woman, I dreamed of getting rid of spots and wrinkles on my face and I bought a led mask, small spots disappeared after three days, and fine wrinkles began to smooth out on the fifth day, I am very glad,” one five-star reviewer said recently. Buy at Skin Gym $ 79 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Skin Gym High Frequency Wand Down from $95 Harnessing the power of high-frequency technology (similar to what estheticians use in sculpting facial treatments like Forma), this facial wand helps to life and sculpt while also targeting acne-causing bacteria to keep breakouts at bay. “This tool helped me get rid of acne! It is convenient and easy to change attachments! The result made me happy,” one five-star reviewer wrote. Buy at Skin Gym $ 76 Free Shipping | Free Returns

