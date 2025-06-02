Crime & Justice

‘Skin Was Basically Melted’: Witness Recalls Horror of Boulder Terror Attack

‘BURNS ALL OVER’

Officials in Colorado have now identified eight victims from the terror incident.

Cameron Adams
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

BOULDER, CO - JUNE 1: Boulder police Chief Steve Redfearn holds a press conference for the media near the scene of an attack on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado on June 1, 2025. Multiple people were burned, some severely, in an attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall during a vigil that called on Hamas to release Israeli hostages. The FBI director characterized the incident as a targeted terror attack, although Boulder police said it was too early in the investigation to confirm a motive in a briefing. One person, an unidentified man whom bystanders pointed out to police officers, was arrested, Boulder police Chief Steve Redfearn said. He said investigators are working to identify the suspect. Several people were injured in the attack, which occurred near the Boulder County Historic Courthouse at Pearl and 13th streets in downtown, the Boulder Police Department said on social media. Redfearn was unable to specify the number of people who were hurt, but said in a Sunday afternoon news briefing that the extent of their injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Gr/Denver Post via Getty Images

A man who helped victims of the Boulder terror attack before police arrived on the scene has spoken about the horror of seeing skin melting off their bodies.

Law enforcement officials have now identified eight victims from Sunday’s attack at Pearl Street Mall during a protest demanding the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. Four women and four men aged between 52 and 88 were taken to Denver metro hospitals, at least one of whom was in a critical condition.

Wanting to only be identified as Brian H due to safety concerns, the witness told MSNBC he was having lunch with his family when a woman ran past them shouting that a man was “throwing fire at people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Police gather, after an attack that injured multiple people, in Boulder, Colorado
Police gather after an attack that injured eight people in Boulder, Colorado Mark Makela/REUTERS

He saw the suspect with a tank on his back, carrying a bottle. “I saw fabric coming out of it, and I quickly realized that it was a Molotov cocktail,” Brian said. “One had already exploded right in front of us.”

Brian ran to the courthouse and saw the suspect yelling “F--- you Zionists, you’re killing all my people.” After filming the man on his phone in case the police needed identification, he called 911.

“I told her to hurry, there are people literally having the skin melt off their bodies,” Brian said. People were taking buckets of water out of a nearby fountain to pour on the victims “to make them more comfortable” while others were bringing large buckets of iced water from a nearby restaurant to extinguish the flames.

Terror Probe as People ‘Set on Fire’ During Colorado March‘TARGETED TERROR ATTACK’
Julia Ornedo
Police work at the scene after an attack that injured multiple people in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. June 1, 2025 in a still image from video. ABC AFFILIATE KMGH via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

“There was one man, probably in his fifties or sixties, he was in shock,” Brian said. “His leg from his ankle to foot, all the way up to his buttocks was melted. His skin was basically melted off his leg.”

Brian said there were “deep cuts” up to an inch thick in several of the victims with blood “pouring” out of them. He also detailed two elderly women who had been injured “(One) her whole back leg from her calf up to her butt, the skin was falling off the leg. The other woman had burns all over her hands, ankles, feet, elbows. They looked stunned (and) confused.”

Brian said the smell of gasoline at the crime scene was potent. “I thought it initially was alcohol, but I assume it was gasoline, which again singed the pants off of some of these elderly women and the shirt off of one of the women that I can’t really, frankly, I can’t imagine... I hope she survives.”

Police tape cordons off the site of an attack that injured multiple people in Boulder, Colorado,
Police tape cordons off the site of an attack that injured multiple people in Boulder, Colorado Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

Police identified the suspect as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian who was arrested at the scene.

The FBI is investigating the attack as a targeted act of terrorism. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said: “Boulder is not immune to tragedy, sadly, and I know a lot of people are scared right now and questioning how this happened and why. Boulder has recovered from acts of violence before and we will again recover. I urge this community to come together. Now is not the time to be divisive.”

Cameron Adams

Cameron Adams

Reporter

cameron.adams@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Blows Up Online as ‘Ketamine’ Dinner Clip Resurfaces
Emell Derra Adolphus
PoliticsStephen Miller Plays Happy Family After Wife Left with Musk
Catherine Bouris
MediaTrump Official Backpedals as Wild ‘Trauma’ Plot Exposed
Will Neal
U.S. NewsTrump Asked Musk if DOGE Was BS Then Called Him Half ‘Boy’
Kenneal Patterson
PoliticsMAGA Reporter Fired for ‘Telling Truth’ About Pete Hegseth
Liam Archacki