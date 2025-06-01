Terror Probe as People ‘Set on Fire’ During Colorado Demonstration

A man wielding a weapon has been taken into custody after a shocking attack that left multiple people suffering burns in downtown Boulder.

The FBI said it was investigating a “targeted terror attack” in Colorado after a pro-Israel demonstration was rocked by the attack on Sunday afternoon.

Boulder police chief Stephen Redfearn said multiple people were injured on Pearl Street–a pedestrian mall–after several callers reported an armed man around 1:26 p.m. An adult male was taken into custody following the incident, but authorities have yet to identify him.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn speaks about an attack that injured multiple people, in what the FBI director described as a "targeted" act of terror, but which Redfearn says was too early to speculate about a motive, in Boulder, Colorado. BOULDER POLICE DEPARTMENT/via REUTERS

“The initial callers indicated that there was a man with a weapon and that people were being set on fire,” he said in a news conference.

FBI Director Kash Patel said agents and local law enforcement were at the scene “fully investigating a targeted terror attack.”

We are aware of and fully investigating a targeted terror attack in Boulder, Colorado. Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available. @FBI — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 1, 2025

Though Redfearn noted that the attack occurred while a “peaceful demonstration” was being held by a pro-Israel group, he refused to call it a terror attack, noting that the investigation was ongoing.

“We are not calling it a terror attack at this point,” he said. “It’s way too early to speculate motive… This was a beautiful Sunday afternoon in downtown Boulder on Pearl Street and this act is unacceptable.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.