CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    L.A. County Tells Doctors to Skip Testing Some Patients for Coronavirus

    HOPELESS

    Wilbert L. Cooper

    Weekend Editor

    Josh Edelson/Getty

    The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has advised doctors to only test patients for the coronavirus if a positive result would actually impact their treatment. The department said in an official letter on Thursday that it was “shifting from a strategy of case containment to slowing disease transmission and averting excess morbidity and mortality.” The recommendation signaled a realization that there is little hope of containing the outbreak and came as a result of a growing number of patients and a limited number of tests. The decision could make it difficult to ever accurately determine the number of coronavirus cases in L.A. County, the country’s second-largest municipal health system.

    Read it at Los Angeles Times
    ;