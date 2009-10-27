Skull of Giant Sea Monster Discovered

CHEAT SHEET
Scientists in England have discovered the skull of a sea creature big enough to have eaten a Tyrannosaurus Rex. An 8-foot skull has been discovered in Dorset, England of an estimated 54-foot pilosaur, a type of aquatic reptile that resided in seas near modern-day Britain 150 million years ago. The skull was found protruding from the side of a cliff on what is known as the Jurassic Coast. The pilosaur is one of the largest fossils ever discovered.