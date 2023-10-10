Skydiver Found Dead in Florida Man’s Front Yard
CRASH-LANDING
A 69-year-old skydiver plunged to his death Saturday in the front yard of a Florida home. The man, identified as Frederick Morello, 69, was dressed in skydiving gear when he was found shortly after noon, the Titusville Police Department said. A resident named James Sconiers told local media he’d walked out of his home to find the doomed skydiver lying in his lawn. “I was asking the person that was laying on the ground, ‘Hey man, can you hear me, can you hear me?’ But he did not answer,” Sconiers told WKMG. Another neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the final moments of Morello’s descent reflected in the back window of a vehicle. Police are still investigating the circumstances of Morello’s death, and it was not immediately clear if he had any ties to the Skydive Space Center, located just a few blocks away.