SkyMall Crashes and Burns

The parent company of SkyMall magazine filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Thursday. “With the increased use of electronic devices on places, fewer people browsed the SkyMall in-flight catalog,” Xhibit Corp. CEO Scott Wiley said. Revenue for the brand was cut in half, down to $15.8 million in 2014, due to the abundance of Wi-Fi access on flights. The brand hopes to sell assets in order to “complete an orderly wind-down of their affairs.”
