Slain Baton Rouge Officers Include New Father, Retired Marine

Officer Montrell Jackson of the Baton Rouge Police Department has been identified as one of the three officers killed by a gunman on Sunday morning. Jackson, 32, is a new father. He has been an officer for the past 10 years. Early in his career, in 2007, Jackson "was injured trying to save a toddler from a burning apartment building," according to The Advocate.
41-year-old Matthew Gerald graduated from the police academy just this March after a career in the Marine Corps. He had been working on his own as an officer for just 12 days, according to Fox 8 television. He leaves behind two children.
Brad Garafola was named as the third victim of the shooting. He was a husband, a coach, and father of four children.