Slain Kids Were to Be Removed From Home

Texas Child Protective Services wanted to remove the six children murdered this weekend from their home in Harris County in 2013. At the time, officials said the kids were in “immediate danger,” but the legal action to remove the kids was dismissed after six months. Allegations against the parents included that they left the children unsupervised and “whooped” them for no reason. The agency claimed that Dwayne Jackson planned to kill his wife and the children, but it is Valerie Jackson’s ex-boyfriend David Ray Conley who allegedly carried out the killings this weekend. CPS declined comment to the Houston Chronicle, and the judge presiding over the case didn’t respond to the newspaper’s phone calls.