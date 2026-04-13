Frantic Trump, 79, Posts Bizarre Fantasy for His Next Trump Tower

President Donald Trump has shared bizarre fantasy plans for his next branded tower.

In a Truth Social posting frenzy that began on Sunday night and continued into early Monday, the 79-year-old shared a flurry of posts on several issues. After slating rocker Bruce Springsteen’s looks, and congratulating Irish golfer Rory McIlroy on his Masters success, he took aim at the head of the Catholic church.

He slammed American Pope Leo XIV for criticizing the war in Iran. He then posted an AI-generated image that appeared to show himself as Jesus Christ, igniting fury across the political spectrum. But Trump’s spree was not over. After depicting himself as the Son of God just one week after Easter, he turned to plans to expand his real estate portfolio.

Trump shared this image of a Trump tower on the moon. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Without comment, he posted another mocked-up image at around 11 p.m. Sunday, showing a Trump tower on the moon’s surface. The shimmering structure sits amid lunar rocks, with the president’s name splashed across it twice.

Trump has form for this. In August 2019, he admitted that he was “strategically” interested in buying Greenland from Denmark, an obsession he has returned to during his second term. “I promise not to do this to Greenland!” he tweeted at the time, with an enormous, golden Trump tower thrusting above local houses in Greenland.

His posting spree appeared to end at nearly 3 a.m. with a link to a story about the White House ballroom he intends to build.

The moon might be on the president’s mind after he experienced an awkward moment with the four-man Artemis II crew during their space flight.

Last Tuesday, he called the lunar flyby spacecraft to catch up with the four astronauts—Americans Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen.

But the chat, after 12 minutes, devolved into awkward silence after Hansen went out of his way to thank the president on behalf of Canada for allowing him to participate in the mission. Trump responded by mentioning one of the few Canadians he knows, NHL Hall-of-Famer Wayne Gretzky.

Trump told Hansen that Gretzky, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and “other friends” he has in Canada were all proud of him. “You have a lot of courage. I’m not sure if they’d want to do that,” Trump told Hansen. “I’m not even sure if ‘The Great One’ would want to do that, to be honest with you,” he added, using Gretzky’s nickname.

Donald Trump’s Truth Social post comparing himself to Jesus has ignited widespread fury. Donald Trump/Truth Social

“But you have a lot of courage doing what you’re doing, a lot of bravery and a lot of genius, but they’re very proud of you.”

In a deeply awkward moment, the astronauts did not respond. A full minute of silence followed, with Trump remaining quiet on the other end of the line as the crew smiled and let the microphone they were using to communicate float around.