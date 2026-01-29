Sleepless Trump, 79, Launches Manic 6AM Post-a-Minute Rampage

Donald Trump has kicked his morning off bright and early with an almost post-a-minute rampage on Truth Social.

The president fired off almost 31 posts around 6AM Thursday on everything from his prospective invasion of Greenland to his long-running gripes against Barack Obama and his thoroughly debunked claims the 2020 election was rigged.

“TRUMP WON BIG,” Trump wrote of those results. “Crooked Election!”

Much of the MAGA leader’s early morning vitriol appears to have been prompted by the FBI’s raid Wednesday of an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, in search of evidence of widespread voter fraud nearly six years ago.

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, was present at the site for the search.

“Tulsi plays no games. Liberals are terrified at this sight,” a post by MAGA influencer Eric Daugherty, reshared by the president, reads. “EXPOSE THE FRAUD! Show the people, Trump was right!”