Frantic Trump, 79, Unleashes Self-Soothing Conspiracy Posting Rampage

Donald Trump spent his evening filling his Truth Social feed with wild conspiracy theories and ego-boosting posts to take his mind off his failing anti-migrant surge in Minnesota.

Trump, 79, kicked off his social media onslaught at 9:23 p.m. on Wednesday, and made no fewer than 48 posts in a 36-minute window before deciding to put his phone away at 9:59 p.m.

None of the posts were written by Trump himself, who usually goes ALL-CAPS to share his feelings on his social platform. Instead, the aging president flooded his feed by sharing other people’s posts, usually followed up with a repost quoting the original post.

The president, who has 11.6 million followers on the platform, shared MAGA content that attacked his usual enemies—Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, former presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama, and Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Newsom’s Press Office X account called out the posts relating to the governor, including an unverified video claiming Walmart was closing 250 stores in California, and another video accusing Newsom of working with a Mexican cartel to launder drug money.

The Press Office clarified that “Walmart’s 303 stores in California are open. The AI robot is lying. Governor Newsom is not Pablo Escobar. We cannot believe we have to say any of this out loud. We cannot believe this is real life. And we truly cannot believe this man has the nuclear codes.“

It added, “Deep breaths, everyone. Three more years.”

In the last 60 minutes, the President has posted 56 times on Truth Social.



One post claims Walmart is closing 85% of its California stores because of our “$22 minimum wage.”



Another features an AI-generated video in which a robot accuses Governor Newsom of running a drug-money… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) January 29, 2026

The 79-year-old also repeated his claims about welfare fraud among the Somali population in Minnesota, and shared a video promoting the conspiracy theory that the people protesting against ICE raids in Minneapolis were being paid to do so.

He also shared an ego-stroking video titled ‘One of the best Trump speeches of all time’ from an X account called Fan Trump Army.

There were also multiple posts referencing his favorite conspiracy theory—that the 2020 election was rigged—and featuring members of his administration claiming the economy is booming on Fox News.

One TikTok video the president shared from podcast host Patrick Bet-David featured a clip of a 34-year-old Trump in 1980 discussing the possiblility of going into politics. He said, “I would dedicate my life to this country but I see it as being a mean life.” He also flagged that politics could be difficult for “somebody with strong views and somebody with the kind of views that are maybe unpopular, which may be right, but may be unpopular.”

The video is soundtracked by Madonna’s anthemic 1989 hit “Like a Prayer”. The music superstar is a longtime critic of Trump.

In December she called the Trump administration’s lack of recognition for World AIDS Day “ridiculous, absurd and unthinkable.”

“I bet [Trump has] never watched his best friend die of AIDS, held their hand, and watched the blood drain from their face as they took their last breath at the age of 23,” Madonna said.

Last February, she wrote, “Currently we have a president who calls Himself Our King. If this is a joke, I’m not laughing.”

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Madonna for comment.

As part of the dump, Trump shared a video from the pro-Trump influencer David Freeman, known online as Gunther Eagleman, showing ICU nurse Alex Pretti a week before he was shot dead by federal agents on the streets of Minneapolis.

The footage was recorded by The News Movement in Minneapolis on Jan. 13 and has been verified by the BBC. It shows a man who appears to be Pretti confronting federal agents. In the video, the man kicks the taillight of the agents’ vehicle, causing them to stop and get out. They then push the man to the ground.

The Minnesota Star Tribune also confirmed with members of Pretti’s family that the man in the video is him.

“A week before Alex was gunned down in the street—despite posing no threat to anyone—he was violently assaulted by a group of ICE agents,” Steve Schleicher, an attorney for the Pretti family, told the Star Tribune in a statement.

Trump shared Freeman’s narrative, which matches that of the DHS, saying, “This wasn’t some ‘peaceful protester’, he was a domestic terrorist.”