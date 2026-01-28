Trump Brutally Fact-Checked to His Face on Gas Prices

President Donald Trump was given a live fact-check on Iowa gas prices during a visit to the state.

After Trump falsely said the state’s average cost of gas was $1.95 or $1.85 per gallon during an appearance in Iowa on Tuesday, CNN reports an attendee shouted, “No, $2.63!”

CNN noted that the gas station just outside the venue in the Des Moines suburb of Clive was selling gas for $2.69 per gallon on Tuesday.

CNN’s fact checker writes that President Donald Trump, 79, piled “lie on top of lie” to try to convince Americans that the issue of affordability has vanished. Win McNamee/Getty Images

AAA’s site lists the average cost per gallon in Iowa at $2.57, making it among the cheapest in the country, but it is still above $2.50, the price the president has claimed is the norm nationwide.

An official at GasBuddy told CNN that only four stations in Iowa were selling gas for less than $2.

Sub-$2-a-gallon gas prices are not the norm anywhere in the United States. A gallon of gas costs $2.88 on average nationwide, with California the most expensive at $4.20 and Oklahoma the cheapest at $2.40. AAA

Those facts have not stopped Trump from lying about gas prices and the costs of other everyday necessities, claiming they are going down when, with the exception of eggs, they are actually growing more expensive by the day.

CNN fact checker Daniel Dale said Trump piled “lie on top of lie” during his Iowa event. He said Trump claimed that Democrats had ditched the issue of affordability—which is not true—because he had magically fixed it overnight.

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks on the economy in Clive, Iowa, on January 27, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“You know, inflation we’ve solved; it’s done,” Trump told The Will Caine Show on Fox News while in Iowa. “We have it good where prices are coming way down. They were just saying, in Iowa, the fuel is $1.95. Did you hear that? Somebody said $1.85. But it was $3.50, $4.50 just a year ago, a year and a half ago. You look at eggs, you look at groceries, it’s all down. Everything’s come down. Do you notice they don’t mention affordability anymore?”

In reality, the average price of fuel in January 2025 was $2.94 per gallon in Iowa, according to AAA.

Dale notes that Trump is dead wrong about inflation being “solved.” Prices rose by .3 percent between November and December, and are up a more staggering 2.7% from December 2024.

Americans are especially feeling these increases at the grocery store. The Consumer Price Index reported that already sky-high grocery prices increased by .7 percent between November and December, marking the largest month-to-month jump reported in more than three years.