Sleepless Trump, 80, Goes Full Disney Adult in 1 A.M. Posting Frenzy

President Donald Trump evoked a speedy Disney character during a wild early-morning posting spree.

The president, 80, often posts a flurry of “Truths” on his Truth Social account at odd hours. Thursday was no different. From around midnight to 2.30 a.m. Trump posted 19 times, covering topics from the defense budget, international relations, the Freedom 250 Grand Prix, and his Trump Accounts for children.

He also shared a slew of glossy videos that painted him as a hero. The strangest of these was one that featured a speech from an animated car, over images of the president going about his duties.

Trump appears to like Lightning McQueen from the movie “Cars.” Sean Gardner/Getty Images

“Okay, here we go. Focus. Speed. I am speed. One winner, forty-two losers,” the viewer hears. The voice is that of actor Owen Wilson, who plays Lightning McQueen in Cars.

“I eat losers for breakfast. Breakfast? Maybe I should have had breakfast? Brekkie could be good for me. No, no, no, focus. Speed. Faster than fast, quicker than quick. I am Lightning,” the monologue from the 2006 children’s movie continues.

It is unclear whether Trump enjoys modern Disney movies. He has historically been a vocal critic of the studio, publicly condemning the company as a “woke and disgusting shadow of its former self” over its insistence on diverse casting in modern films.

However, he does appear to enjoy the speech from Cars, even if a man of Trump’s age should perhaps be enjoying it at a more sociable hour.

His posting frenzy came after the president appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open as he was lavished with praise by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a summit at the U.S. Army War College in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

Hegseth, 46, began showering his boss with compliments, saying, “Because of President Trump’s leadership, we have an entirely different department.” But Trump struggled to keep his eyes open as Hegseth spoke.

The Daily Beast previously reported on a concerning trend in how often the president posts on Truth Social between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., finding that there were only five days in April when the 80-year-old president could have had a full night’s sleep.

Someone needs to take the computer off Grandpa. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The worrying lack of sleep was also detailed in the book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump by New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan.

The book reveals that Trump often starts his days early by making phone calls, posting on social media, or watching television. However, there are some mornings when White House aides are unable to reach Trump, which they “soon came to realize meant he had stayed up all night, on the phone or watching television or both, only to finally catch some sleep around four or five in the morning.”