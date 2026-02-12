Sleepy Trump, 79, Rests Eyes Standing Up During ‘Long’ Speech

The president was nearly lulled to sleep by a long-winded speech by his Cabinet member.

President Donald Trump, 79, shut his eyes for long periods as Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin droned on about the Clean Air Act during a Thursday afternoon news conference, but still nodded and at times jolted his eyes open.

After Zeldin, 46, finally finished, Trump took to the podium and said, “That was long.”

Donald Trump falls asleep during a press conference. The Daily Beast/Fox News

Zeldin, a former GOP lawmaker from New York, grimaced and then awkwardly smiled after the president complained about the length of his eight-minute speech. After some muted laughs from the press, Trump went on to say that the speech was “great” and that he appreciated it.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment.

Trump’s public eye resting—as he has described it—during public events is becoming increasingly common. Sources told the Wall Street Journal that his staff has privately pleaded with him to keep his eyes open and not draw attention to the fact that he is months away from becoming an octogenarian.

Publicly, the White House has said that Trump closes his eyes because it is a “listening mechanism” of his.

Donald Trump's aides say the 79-year-old closes his eyes during meetings as a “listening mechanism.” Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump has brushed off the dozing as a non-issue, saying he is simply bored—especially during his marathon Cabinet meetings where secretaries rarely discuss substance and instead take turns sucking up to him.

“The last time we had a press conference, it lasted for three hours, and some people said he closed his eyes,” Trump said last month. “Look, it got pretty boring.”

The president’s age is showing beyond just his repeated shut-eye moments.

Donald Trump's left hand carried a dark bruise during a signing ceremony for the “Board of Peace” at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month. He claimed he had bumped his hand on furniture and put the bruising down to his aspirin use. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Trump appeared to experience a system malfunction during a self-indulgent speech.

“I’m proud to officially name the undisput...” he began before mumbling incoherently.

He continued, “When did this come out? Mr. Speaker,” he said, before appearing to remember his lines and getting back on track. “The undisputed champion of beautiful, clean coal... We have to proceed, always—don’t use the word coal, you know, it needs a PR job.”

Makeup was slathered on President Donald Trump’s right hand on Thursday. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The president’s physical condition also appears to be declining—something the Daily Beast has led the way in documenting since the beginning of his second term.