CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
MYSTERY
Slovakian Police Search for Missing Members of First All-Female Afghan Orchestra
Read it at Agence France-Presse
Slovakian police say they are searching for four missing members of Afghanistan’s first all-female orchestra after they vanished from their hotel, Agence France-Presse reports. Zohra, an orchestra of 35 teenagers and young women, played a concert at a local festival near the Czech border on Saturday. The four missing members returned to their hotel after the performance but went missing the next morning. “I can confirm that the search for two female teenagers and two female adults from Afghanistan is ongoing,” Pavol Kudlicka, a spokesperson for the Trencin regional police, said. “Due to legal reasons and the ongoing investigation no names can be disclosed for now.”