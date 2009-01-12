Slumdog Wins Big

CHEAT SHEET
If the Golden Globes are any indication, then expect a big showing for Slumdog Millionaire at the Academy Awards next month. Danny Boyle’s Bollywood-inspired romance won each of the four categories it was nominated for—best drama, best director, best screenplay, and best original score. Other winners include Vicky Cristina Barcelona for best comedy or musical; Kate Winslet for best actress for her performance in Revolutionary Road and best supporting actress for The Reader; Mickey Rourke for best actor for The Wrestler; and Heath Ledger for supporting actor for The Dark Knight.