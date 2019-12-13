With SmileDirectClub’s Nighttime Clear Aligners™, No One Will Know You’re Straightening Your Teeth
When you think that you could have had braces in sixth grade and gotten the whole “teeth straightening” thing over with, doesn’t it make you steam? No one wants the incessant questions (not to mention extra attention on your teeth) that comes with getting – gulp – adult braces. SmileDirectClub’s new Nighttime Clear Aligners straighten your teeth in an average of 10 months of nighttime-only wear. Only you and your bedmate will know that you're waking up to progressively straighter teeth every morning. And with the monthly payment plan of $85/month, even your bank account won’t notice what’s going on in your mouth.
To get started, take a short (like, super short) quiz to see if you and your chompers are good candidates for SmileDirectClub. Then, visit a SmileDirectClub location or get an impression kit sent directly to you ($49, refundable if it turns out aligners aren’t for you) to create a pattern for your individualized aligners. Finally, pop them in after dinner and overnight for 10 months and smile! | Start at SmileDirectClub >
