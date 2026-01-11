Smiling ICE Barbie Raises Eyebrows With Odd Response to Agent’s Vile Slur

Kristi Noem appeared to smirk as she admitted that the ICE agent who killed Renee Nicole Good may have called her a “f---ing b---h” moments after fatally shooting her in Minneapolis.

The Department of Homeland Security head was shown video on State of the Union Sunday of ICE agent Jonathan Ross’s perspective of the fatal Minneapolis shooting.

Kristi Noem said that the person calling Renee Nicole Good a 'f--king b--ch' in video footage 'could be' Ross. CNN

After being shown footage from Ross' phone, Noem briefly smiled. CNN

The video, later confirmed by ICE to be from Ross’ phone, captures him moving in front of the vehicle as someone yells for Good to “get out of the car,” while her wife frantically urges, “Drive, baby, drive.”

With Ross then standing on the driver’s side of the car, he opened fire before the words “F--king b---h” were clearly heard.

In the studio, Tapper asked: “Is that Agent Ross’ voice calling Renee Good a ‘f--king b---h?’“

“I can‘t determine which one it is, but it could be, sir,” Noem nodded, before giving a brief smile.

Tapper questioned Ross' use of deadly force against Good, asking if there were no alternative choices he could have made. CNN

Her off-putting reaction was picked up by viewers. “that smirk at the end is the smile of a satisfied puppy killer,” wrote one user on X, referring to an anecdote in Noem’s memoir in which she described killing her 14-month-old dog, Cricket, because the pooch was difficult to train.

“Note Noem’s smile at the end,” another X user added.

Good was pronounced dead Wednesday after being transported from the scene to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Several videos of the shooting show ICE agents shouting at Good—who was reportedly coming from dropping her six-year-old son at school—through the window of her SUV while it remained stationary on a Minneapolis street, blocking one lane of traffic.

Moments after Good’s death, Noem branded the mom of three a “domestic terrorist,” claiming that she had been trying to hit Ross with her car.

Her account of the shooting was quickly echoed by other MAGA leaders, with JD Vance stating that Good was influenced by a “left-wing network.”

There have been increased calls for Noem’s impeachment from both sides of the aisle following her smear campaign, with White House insiders telling Politico that her actions are causing panic in her own department.

Noem appeared on several morning shows Sunday to double down on her defense of the shooting.

“This individual and this officer is a highly experienced law enforcement officer. He has years of training and specialized training for these types of situations. We’re grateful that he’s alive,” Noem told CNN.