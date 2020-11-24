‘Smiling Shooter’ Held Without Bail for Deadly Ambush on Sonic Drive-In
An Omaha man accused of killing two Sonic Drive-In employees and injuring two more has been held without bond following a Tuesday morning court hearing. Roberto Silva Jr., 23, who was arrested at the restaurant last week for charging $57 worth of corn dogs and hamburgers to someone else’s app, allegedly returned over the weekend in a U-Haul filled with guns and incendiary devices. During the court hearing, prosecutors said Silva drove to the Sonic in the U-Haul at 9:00 p.m. Saturday, grabbed guns from the truck, then set it on fire. He then allegedly walked toward the restaurant, threw in several bombs and opened fire. Two employees died and two are in critical condition at a local hospital.
Silva Jr. was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, arson, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony, and first-degree arson. His creepy mugshot showed him grinning.