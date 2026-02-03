Snag Emerges in Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother

Nancy Guthrie’s affluent neighborhood north of Tucson, Arizona, is filled with Ring doorbell cameras, but neighbors fear they did little to capture her likely abductors.

Houses surrounding the missing 84-year-old’s home in the Catalina Foothills each sit on an acre of land, meaning doorbell cameras were unable to capture cars and people walking on the dark but typically quiet streets, Guthrie’s neighbor, Jeff Lamie, tells the Daily Beast.

The homes in Nancy Guthrie’s neighborhood each sit on acre-sized lots, giving the area a more “rural” feeling that makes it harder for cameras to capture potential evidence. Realtor.com

“They’re not capturing the information that would be helpful,” he said of Ring footage.

Still, Lamie said the community has pored over the footage their cameras captured and has cooperated with the influx of law enforcement that now fills the streets. He said that included welcoming detectives into his own backyard to scour for clues.

The Google Street View outside Nancy Guthrie’s home, which is on the right, partially obstructed by shrubs and cacti. Google Maps

Lamie, a six-year resident of the community, said he did not know Guthrie well but noted that he saw her regularly. He recalled seeing her with a dog in her front yard, and he saw her several times while walking his two Papillons in the neighborhood. He said Guthrie also drove herself around.

Gardeners and other apparent workers were regularly at her home, Lamie added. Records show the Guthrie home has not been sold since 1975.

Savannah Guthrie and her mother, Nancy Guthrie, in 2023.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Guthrie, the mother of 54-year-old Today show host Savannah Guthrie, lived alone and had physical limitations but was still “sharp as a tack.”

Nanos has emphasized that the longtime widow, whose husband died nearly four decades ago, did not wander off. Sources have since told multiple media outlets that blood and signs of forced entry were discovered at Guthrie’s home, which Zillow estimates is worth more than $1 million.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that Guthrie’s pacemaker stopped syncing with her Apple devices around predawn Sunday. She was last seen at her own home on Saturday evening and was reported missing the following day after she did not attend church.

Citing a source, Fox reported that a trail of “blood drops” was found between the entryway and driveway of Guthrie’s home.

Nanos has said Guthrie’s disappearance is being probed as a “crime,” but has not said who she may have been targeted by and what a potential motive may be. No persons of interest have been publicly identified, and Nanos says there have been no ransom demands.

Guthrie’s neighborhood has a crime score of 2 out of 10 from Homes.com, which assigns lower ratings to areas with fewer crimes. NewsNation reporter Brian Enten reported that there are no streetlights near Guthrie’s home. He described the neighborhood as having a more “rural vibe” because of the distance between residences and its distance from the heart of Tucson.

Lamie said the law enforcement response in his community has been “profound,” complete with drones, helicopters, and people scouring every inch of the surrounding desert landscape.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to questions about Ring footage obtained by detectives. Nanos told NewsNation on Tuesday that his department obtained cameras from Guthrie’s home but is still working to extract any footage they may have captured.

“Those cameras are in our possession, and we’re downloading them and working with a lot of the makers of those cameras, because some of them are server-based, but not cloud-based, and so those things are actively being pursued,” he said.