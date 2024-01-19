CHEAT SHEET
‘SNL 1975’ Movie Casts Its Lorne Michaels
SNL 1975, director Jason Reitman’s upcoming film about the origins of Saturday Night Live, has cast Gabriel LaBelle, who portrayed a lightly fictionalized version of young Steven Spielberg in The Fablemans, as the show’s creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, Deadline reported on Friday. Also set to appear in the film are Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman and star of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza) as NBC executive Dick Ebersol and Rachel Sennott as SNL writer and Michaels’ former wife Rosie Shuster. No other cast has been announced, but the story is likely to also feature original Not Ready for Primetime Players John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Chevy Chase, and others.