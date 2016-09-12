SNL Announces Three New Cast Members

CHEAT SHEET
Saturday Night Live announced on Monday three new cast additions for its 42nd season. Along with Mikey Day and Alex Moffat, the sketch-comedy show will welcome Melissa Villaseñor, the program's first-ever Latina cast member. The program has previously featured two male performers of Latin descent: Horatio Sanz, who is Chilean-American; and Fred Armisen, whose mother is Venezuelan. Villaseñor was a competitor on America's Got Talent in 2011 and has voiced characters on Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time. The new cast members will replace Jay Pharoah, Taran Killam, and Jon Rudnitsky whose unceremonious departures from the show were announced in August. Season 42 will premiere on October 1.