‘SNL’ Trump Reveals Truth Behind East Wing Teardown

Saturday Night Live has revealed what is really going on behind the scenes of President Donald Trump’s controversial demolition of the East Wing of the White House.

In a sketch on Saturday, James Austin Johnson reprised his role as the 79-year-old president alongside Chloe Fineman, who delivered her spot-on impression of Trump’s third wife, Melania.

The couple appears as guests on the home renovation show Property Brothers, with host Miles Teller playing twin brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott.

Chloe Fineman as Melania Trump and James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump. Saturday Night Live/NBC

While discussing their plans for updating the White House, the Trumps share that they are sparing no expense with their addition of a gigantic ballroom, as they plan to make the White House their “forever home.”

“It will be ready just in time for my third term,” Trump shares.

“That’s right,” Melania agreed. “We want this to be our forever home.”

“Yes, because we’re not leaving. We’re going to be doing something called coup,” Trump added.

The controversial ballroom installation, which continues to expand in size and budget, has shocked the nation in recent weeks as images emerge of wrecking balls and bulldozers being taken to the historic building.

“We asked Donald what his budget was, and he said between $350 million and infinity,” Teller’s Scott brother quipped.

“Then we asked if he needed a permit, and Donald laughed really hard,” he continued. “He said, ‘I could build this ballroom with the bones of my enemies, and no one could stop me.’”

'SNL' host Miles Teller plays "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott. Saturday Night Live/NBC

“We showed Donald our plan for a ballroom that would match the current proportions, but he kept clicking ‘enlarge,’” the brothers shared.

The ballroom installation is just the latest in a series of outlandish renovations that Trump has made to the White House, including the Oval Office, the Rose Garden, and the Lincoln Bathroom.

“They also paved the Rose Garden and turned it into what looks like outdoor seating at an Olive Garden,” Teller’s Scott explained.

The installation of the ballroom, according to Fineman’s Melania, was sparked by the president’s love of dancing and her need for more space from her husband.

Fineman, 36, who has appeared on SNL since 2019, landed her role in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis off the back off her impression of Melania Trump, which impressed the legendary director.

Teller’s narrator reveals that the Trumps’ return to the house they were evicted from in 2021 has been characterized by Donald’s love of interior design.

“That makes me happy. It’s very important to be happy these days. Really dark stuff happening in the world. Some of it me,” Trump said.