SNL’s Colin Jost Gets Loud Groans for Trump Pedophile Joke

Colin Jost shocked some viewers with a risqué joke early into this week’s “Weekend Update” segment.

The SNL star showed a clip of President Trump and First Lady Melania walking out of the White House to a cover of “Thriller” by Michael Jackson.

Jost responded to the clip by calling the song, “The perfect soundtrack to lure kids to a famous mansion.”

The joke was a reference to the allegations of child molestation against the late pop star Michael Jackson, as well Trump’s alleged connections to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The joke drew laughter as well as some shocked groans from the audience, all of which Jost took in with a smile.

Co-anchor Michael Che tried to outdo Jost for the darkest joke of the night.

“Critics of President Trump are calling him tone deaf for posting pictures of his newly renovated White House bathroom during the government shutdown,” Che said.

He showed a picture of the bathroom with its new marble floor, noting, “I’m happy that the floor looks slippery.”

SNL, Michael Che on Trump's new bathroom. NBC

Che also attempted to get in on the viral “6-7” meme with a joke about the New York City mayoral race.

“Curtis Sliwa, a Republican candidate for mayor of New York and the world’s only White Panther, has been endorsed by Rudy Giuliani. But Giuliani only likes him because his poll numbers are between 9 and 11,” Che joked.

Doing the hand gesture associated with the “6-7” meme, Che added, “9 11!” He turned to Jost and asked, “Did I do that right?”

Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang as George Santos NBC

Bowen Yang returned to the “Update” desk as disgraced former congressman George Santos.

Although Santos had his prison sentence commuted by President Trump in mid-October, Yang was unavailable to reprise his portrayal of him for the first SNL episode following the news.

In his first time back in the role, Yang’s Santos announced that prison had changed him and that he would “only tell the truth” from this point forward. A few minutes later, Santos told Jost that he was Black.