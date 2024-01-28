SNL Host Dakota Johnson Shades Trump With Taylor Swift Shout-Out

It has been nearly a decade since Dakota Johnson first hosted SNL in early 2015—and oh how the world has changed since then.

In her opening monologue as host for the second time this weekend, the Madame Web star shared some of her most vivid recollections of her first SNL go-around.

Johnson’s first and only other time hosting Saturday Night Live was on February 28, 2015—shortly after the release of 50 Shades of Grey and and not long after the massive SNL 40th anniversary celebration. “I was actually in the audience for that special,” Johnson explained, and even pulled up a star-studded photo from the event.

“Look at this collection of people: Sarah Palin, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and look who’s sitting right behind me,” she said, closing in on a smiling Donald Trump—nearly two years out from winning the 2016 presidential election.

“It's just crazy to be standing so close to someone who would become the most powerful person in America,” Johnson added, as the camera panned to show who was sitting just a few inches in front of her: Taylor Swift.

While Johnson clearly had the whole monologue thing under control, that didn’t stop Justin Timberlake—noted member of SNL’s illustrious Five-Timers Club—from crashing the stage when she announced the former boy bander as the musical guest.

“Justin, what are you doing up here? Are you lost?,” Johnson demanded to know. Timberlake admitted that he had heard his name mentioned and figured that was his cue to come out. The actress reminded Timberlake that he was just “the musical guest”—and subtly mocked his latest attempt at a pop music “comeback.”

Still, Timberlake persisted and let her know that “If you want me to be in sketches, I have hosted before.” Then motioned “five times” with his hands. “Well, that was 10 years ago,” Johnson shot back.

But Timberlake wasn’t about to go down without a fight, and even brought some back up: former SNL star Jimmy Fallon, who joined Timberlake and Johnson on stage in his full Barry Gibb getup to wish the host well: “Break a leg,” said Fallon.

But Fallon’s costume didn’t go to waste: Shortly after the monologue concluded, he and Timberlake reprised The Barry Gibbb Talk Show, a recurring sketch they have performed together on a number of occasions. For those few moments, Johnson was simply a guest while the two veteran SNL performers took center stage.