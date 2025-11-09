‘SNL’ Host Nikki Glaser Roasts Trump, Epstein and RFK Jr.

Comedian Nikki Glaser made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this week, and made sure to tick all of the topical—and controversial—boxes in her monologue, making jokes at the expense of President Donald Trump, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and even convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

She opened with a series of jokes about her spray tan, which naturally led to comparisons to Trump, who is known for his preference for remaining unnaturally orange at all times.

Musical guest Sombr, host Nikki Glaser, and Chloe Fineman ahead of this week’s “Saturday Night Live” episode. Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty

“There’s so many pasty white girls who are terrified to get spray tans, ‘I’m going to look orange!‘” she said. “Believe me, I promise you, it’s better than what you are, OK? Don’t be scared.

“They’re always like ‘I’m going to look like Trump!’ B---h, that’s why he won! Yeah, he picked an insane shade, he went pretty dark. He didn’t go Kamala, but he picked a shade that half of America was like, OK, we can still tell he’s white,” she continued.

“I mean, it is kind of insane that white people can just paint their skin a different color and they’re like, ‘This is cool, right?’ I feel like that’s cultural appropriation. I don’t know. I mean, it’s not blackface, but it is Guatemalan leg.”

She went on to joke about developing a respiratory illness she dubbed “tan lung” in 20 years from breathing in the chemicals associated with spray tan.

“I really want to be on the commercials for the class action lawsuit... It’ll be like me and Snooki, talking through our trachs, RFK Junior’ing out,” she joked. “He’s got tan lung. I mean, he’s stage two, I don’t know. I’m no health expert, but neither is he.”

Glaser also made sure to name check one of New York’s most notorious residents, Jeffrey Epstein, jokingly dubbing New York City “Epstein’s original island.” Later in her monologue, she also joked that her friends told her that she has “resting Ghislaine face,” referring to Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who helped procure victims for Epstein and his clients.

Glaser made fun of both Trump and RFK Jr. for their tanning habits during her ‘SNL’ monologue. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Trump and RFK Jr. both also appeared in the show’s cold open, which recreated the scene in the White House on Thursday where a pharmaceutical executive collapsed in the Oval Office as Trump stood by, unmoved. RFK Jr., meanwhile, bolted from the scene “like someone was trying to give him a vaccine.”

For more, listen to Nikki Glaser on The Last Laugh podcast.