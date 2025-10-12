SNL Legend Savages ICE Barbie Kristi Noem With Brutal Impression

Saturday Night Live legend Tina Fey made a surprise return to the hallowed Studio 8H for the latest episode of the long-running sketch comedy series.

Turning up alongside her longtime comedy partner Amy Poehler, as Attorney General Pam Bondi, Fey took on the role of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

“That’s right, it’s me. Kristi Noem. I spell my name with an I because that’s how I thought it was spelled,” Fey said, entering the scene with a large automatic weapon. “Hold my gun.”

Fey joked that she is the “rarest type of person in Washington D.C.,” as “a brunette that Donald Trump listens to.”

She also tore into ICE’s hiring push, joking that ICE agents are army or police rejects, take gas station supplements, and can’t be trusted with keys.