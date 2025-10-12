SNL’s Colin Jost Mocks Trump’s Nobel Peace Prize Defeat

Colin Jost began “Weekend Update” this week by ripping into President Donald Trump’s failure to obtain the Nobel Peace Prize, whose winner was announced on Friday.

Referencing Trump’s deployment of federal troops into Chicago, Jost joked, “I know Trump is upset that he didn’t win the Nobel Peace Prize, but the last guy to send heavily armed men into an American city was Bane from Batman.”

Jost added, “Bane, who was also snubbed for the Peace Prize.”

Throughout his second term, President Trump has openly urged the Nobel committee to award him the Peace Prize, and his supporters have been outraged to see the award go to a pro-democracy activist in South America instead.

“The actual Nobel Peace Prize was awarded this week to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Carina Machado,” Jost explained.