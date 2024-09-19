‘SNL’ Reveals Plan to ‘Reinvent’ Trump for 2024 Election Season

Ahead of the sketch show’s 50th season, Saturday Night Live creator, Lorne Michaels, is talking about how they will approach portraying Donald Trump in future episodes.

In a joint interview with cast members Michael Che and Colin Jost published Thursday, Michaels told The Hollywood Reporter that they would have to “reinvent” their Trump impression.

“And Trump has morphed. James (Austin Johnson), who I think is brilliant, played Trump as the sort of diminished Trump. The guy at the back of the hardware store holding court, and that played because it felt relevant. But we are going to have to reinvent it again because, well, you saw the debate,” Michaels said.

In past seasons, Trump has been portrayed by a long list of performers, but probably most famously by Alec Baldwin. However, in more recent sketches, comedian James Austin Johnson has tackled the presidential hopeful.

“One of the great parts of show business is that you can’t come back with the same show. So, all of these characters have to be reexamined, and if it makes sense and feels relevant, you know you’re on the right track. But if it feels like you’re talking to the audience and want to be supported because your values are the same as their values, you really shouldn’t be in comedy,” Michaels added.

According to Michaels, in addition to a new Trump, season 50 will also see the return of other beloved SNL alums.

“And I want to celebrate this season with people coming back who’ve been part of the show and who love the show — not so much as hosts but just making appearances, and so the election is a chance for that because that’s five or six shows,” Michaels told the publication.

While he remained hush-hush on all of the returning stars, it has been confirmed that Maya Rudolph will appear as Kamala Harris during the election season.