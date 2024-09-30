‘SNL’ Star Bowen Yang Denies Mocking Singer's Mental Health Struggles in Parody

Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang drew the ire of many Chappell Roan fans this weekend when he was accused of mocking the “Red Wine Supernova” singer in the show’s “Weekend Update” segment.

Appearing in costume on the show as the viral pygmy hippo Moo Deng, Yang embodied the animal as he addressed the challenges of dealing with internet fame.

“For the past 10 weeks, I’ve been going nonstop. Running around, eating lettuce, trying to bite the water from a hose. And the response has been overwhelming,” said Yang to laughs. “But it has come to the point where I need to set some boundaries. Reminder, women owe you nothing. When I am in my enclosure, tripping over stuff, biting my trainers knee, I am at work.”

He added, “Do not yell my name or expect a photo just because I am your parasocial bestie.”

The address was not unlike a Sept. 27 video statement Roan posted to her Instagram Stories, in which she too talked about needing to set some boundaries with her fans.

“Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” she said. “I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding.”

Fans of the singer speculated that Yang was mocking Roan’s struggles with mental health.

“Mind you bowen yang interviewed chappell not long ago and was saying how much he loves her and kissing her a--. the lesson to learn here is that a gay man is a man before being anything else,” wrote one social media commentator on X in response to the segment.

“Oh geeez. ‘Mocks’???” Yang posted on his Instagram Stories. “If my personal stance and the piece aren’t clear in terms of supporting her then there it is, I guess.”

He added, “Everything she has ever asked for has been reasonable and even then we can connect it to another story about boundaries or whatever.”

Other commentators argue that Yang was providing cultural commentary on the treatment of Roan.

“He’s providing cultural commentary about how people are treating Chappell like a literal zoo animal, not making fun of her. Bowen Yang they could never make me hate you!,” wrote X user @rocketharrys.

Yang interviewed Roan for the September issue of Interview magazine in which they discussed Roan’s superstardom, potential acting roles, and her queer fan base.

“The queers are going to make sure you’re okay. That’s the guardrail,” Yang told Roan.