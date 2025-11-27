‘SNL’ Star Added to Cast of ‘Shrek 5’
Shrek 5 has added two new stars to its cast to play Shrek and Fiona’s children, including a current Saturday Night Live cast member. The eagerly anticipated Dreamworks franchise is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2027. SNL comedian Marcello Hernández and Booksmart actor Skyler Gisondo are due to join returning icons Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz. Variety reports the pair will play two of the famous green couple’s kids, Fergus and Farkle, in the latest edition of the franchise. In a post on Instagram, Hernández said, “Thankful to join the swamp.” Gisondo, meanwhile, said, “The Brogres have entered the chat.” Hernández also featured in Happy Gilmore 2, while Gisondo featured in 2024’s Superman as Jimmy Olsen. The fifth installment of the franchise will also feature Zendaya as Felicia and will be directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon, who directed Shrek 2. Dohrn was a writer on the second and third films in the series, the first of which won the first-ever Oscar for an Animated Feature film in 2001. The Shrek films have earned $2.9 billion globally.