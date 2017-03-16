SNL to Air Live in All Time Zones for First Time Ever
LIVE FROM EVERYWHERE
For the first time in its 42 year history, Saturday Night Live will air the final four episodes of this season live in all time zones at the same time, according to a Thursday announcement from NBC. Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon will kick off the first of the four episodes on April 15, followed by Chris Pine on May 6, Melissa McCarthy (AKA White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer) on May 13 and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on May 20, who will be joining the hallowed "Five-Timers Club" in the season finale. Musical guests are yet to be announced. “SNL — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the west and mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the east and central time zones,” NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt, Chairman said in a statement. “That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making SNL one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist." If the stunt works, expect it to be the new normal when the show returns for its 43rd season next fall.
— Matt Wilstein