‘SNL’ to Return on Saturday With Remote Episode

Saturday Night Live will return to NBC on Saturday at its usual time with original content produced remotely, according to a network spokesperson. The late night comedy series halted its season in March amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. “Material will be produced remotely as SNL practices social distancing,” NBC said in a statement. “Show elements will include ‘Weekend Update’ and other original content from SNL cast members.” The episode is set to air on April 11 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.